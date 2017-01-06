There is only one healthcare solution

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Ever since the Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010, conservatives have had a field day complaining about Obamacare and promising to repeal it whenever they got the chance to do so. That chance has now arrived, with Republicans now controlling both houses of Congress and the presidency. Now they don't know what to do. Many people have become dependent on Obamacare. They're likely to be left out in the cold with respect to insurance coverage if Obamacare is repealed. What do conservatives do about them? Conservatives are now trapped by their own mantras and penchant for reform." (01/05/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/05/one-healthcare-solution/