Don't get caught up in the nonsense

Source: A Geek With Guns

by Christopher Burg

"Libertarians, especially new ones, often believe that they care about the important issues while everybody else is wasting time on meaningless issues. Important issues include the economic damage done by the Federal Reserve, the iron grip the Republican and Democratic parties have on American politics, the seemingly endless state of unprovoked warfare, and whether or not colleges establish safe spaces for students. Wait, what was that last one? It's true. A lot of libertarians have fallen into the trap of what is commonly referred to as the culture wars. I call it a trap because it gets in the way of the struggle for freedom …" (01/05/17)

https://blog.christopherburg.com/2017/01/05/dont-get-caught-up-in-the-nonsense/