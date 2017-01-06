Very powerful people in the US government want war — this is their sales pitch

Source: Liberty Blitzkrieg

by Michael Krieger

"One of the main reasons I opposed Hillary Clinton so vehemently, was I felt she embodied the neocon, neoliberal, military-intelligence-industrial complex's burning desire for a global confrontation with Russia, as well as continued disastrous imperial adventures all over the world. Many of us hoped that with her loss, cooler heads would prevail and the American public might receive a much needed respite from never-ending war. This has not happened. If anything, those in the Hillary camp have become even more aggressive and unhinged in their bloodlust, and appear willing to do 'whatever it takes' to start a fight that will result in unimaginable devastation for the American public." (01/05/17)

