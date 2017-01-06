Death and Bitcoin: How I prepared my family's digital inheritance

Source: Bitcoin.com

by Jamie Redman

"Getting old is something we can't stop, but we can prepare our loved ones for when we leave the earth. Recently, I have been making somewhat of a digital will for my wife for when I die so she will be able to access all my online accounts and bitcoin access. If I were to unexpectedly die it would be tough for my wife to manage our bitcoin assets without help and guidance. This issue is something bitcoiners should consider." (01/05/17)

https://news.bitcoin.com/death-bitcoin-digital-inheritance/