Media played like a "phish" over Russian hacking incident

Source: Heartland Institute

by Nancy Thorner & Ed Ingold

"The press is being played like a 'phish' by President Obama over the Russian hacking incident. First of all, it is a distraction from the real damage which Democrats inflicted on themselves by using dirty tactics against Hillary's opponents and disrespecting many of the groups on which they depend for support. If you can't defend the message, attack the messenger. Secondly, it is not an attack on democracy or the election process, it was an attack on Democrats. If there was an effect on the election, it was the content of these emails, not the fact that they were hacked." (01/05/17)

