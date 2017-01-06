Trump to nominate longtime establishment insider Dan Coats for DNI

Source: The Hill

"Trump will name former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats to lead the nation's sprawling intelligence community, according to multiple reports Thursday. The mild-mannered Republican, who did not seek reelection in November, was a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. A former ambassador to Germany under George W. Bush, Coats served in the Senate twice — from 1989 to 1999 and again from 2011 until this year. The news comes as rumors swirl that Trump is weighing dismantling the very agency he has now reportedly tapped Coats to lead, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)." [editor's note: So much for "Trump the outsider." Even if he was one (he isn't), he's surrounding himself with the usual suspects – TLK] (01/05/17)

