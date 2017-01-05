Superabundance or scarcity?

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"One important aspect of reality that sound economics highlights and clarifies is the unavoidability and ubiquity of scarcity. 'The economic problem' (as it is commonly called) exists only because not all human wants can be satisfied with the means — resources, tools, time, knowledge — available to us. Some — indeed, most — of our desires will forever go unsatisfied in order that we might use the scarce resources, tools, time, and knowledge that we have to satisfy those relatively few desires that we judge to be the most important. We — as individuals and as society — never act perfectly. We make lots of mistakes. But if we keep our mistakes to some achievable minimum, we'll prosper." (01/05/17)

