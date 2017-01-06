The Jason Stapleton Program, 01/05/17

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"Alright, so I had a little rant today after destroying my phone and a little incident with a shipping company but once we got to the meat of the episode I had some really good stories to share. We start off with a discussion of the kidnapping of that young white by a few, soon to be convicted felons. It's a terrible story that leaves me with more questions than answers. From there I hit on Obama's recent award and his confiscation of more than 500 million acres of land. I want to dispell some myths about private land ownership and what would happen if the government didn't provide for public lands." [various formats] (01/05/17)

