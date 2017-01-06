Colombia: State oil company to face corruption charges

Source: PanAm Post

"The Colombian Comptroller's Office revealed that it had found irregular contracts by the oil and gas company Ecopetrol, adding up to 145 billion dollars that favors one of the affiliates of the Pacific Rubiales group, Agrocascada. According to the government entity, Ecopetrol hired the company during exploration of fields in the Eastern Plains of Colombia, which resulted in purchases of unnecessary machinery and a loss of equity." (01/05/17)

https://panampost.com/ysol-delgado/2017/01/05/colombian-comptroller-reveals-irregularities-in-ecopetrol-oil-company-contracts/