Source: PanAm Post

"In 2016, Mexico managed to position itself as the main supplier of agricultural products to the United States, surpassing Canada and the European Union, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture. Mexico closed 2016 with a 19.9-percent share of the US agricultural market, Canada with 19 percent and the European Union with 18 percent. This increase in importance of Mexican agricultural products in the United States began after the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)." (01/05/17)

https://panampost.com/elena-toledo/2017/01/05/mexico-surpasses-canada-as-top-agricultural-supplier-to-the-united-states/