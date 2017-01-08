Science fiction and the humanity of the libertarian ethos

Source: HubPages

by Garry Reed

"Libertarians love their science fiction. For many, SF was the launch pad that opened their imaginations to innovative ideas, unique ways of thinking, exciting future possibilities and escape from the conventional wisdom of the status quo. Ayn Rand and Objectivism only confirmed and expanded the concepts already accepted and libertarianism was merely the natural next step. From there the philosophy of individual freedom and personal responsibility orbited back onto itself, making 'Libertarian Science Fiction' a recognized subgenre of futurist literature." (01/06/17)

