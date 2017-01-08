US envy of Russia's mid-east leadership is toxic

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by John Glaser

"While I'm hopeful for a peaceful settlement, I wouldn't put good money on the prospects for success in these negotiations. But they at least demonstrate that the United States does not necessarily need to take the lead in trying to solve every problem in the world. Other countries with clearer interests at stake and more local knowledge than America can do the heavy lifting. And perhaps do it much more effectively. Much of the handwringing in Washington over Russia's leadership in the negotiations centers on a fear that America might be demoted in its status as the indispensable nation if a geopolitical competitor like Russia successfully negotiates a resolution to one of the world's worst conflicts while the U.S. sits it out. This concern is misplaced for at least two reasons." (01/07/17)

