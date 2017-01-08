Source: Ron Paul Institute

"As we reported yesterday, Lithuania confirmed the presence of U.S. special forces inside its territory, stating the deployment's purpose is to train local forces and act as a deterrent against Russian aggression. Supposedly, the move is in response to a 'escalation' by Vladimir Putin, who has been deploying nuke-ready missiles in the Russian province of Kaliningrad located in the heart of central Europe. This move has prompted the neighboring Baltic states to become 'highly concerned' about Russian military activity." (01/06/17)

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperity/2017/january/06/hundreds-of-us-tanks-arrive-in-europe-to-support-nato-anti-russian-buildup/