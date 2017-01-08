FBI exposed for letting child predators walk free just to keep its hacking tool secret

Source: The Free Thought Project

"The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Department of Justice would rather let hardened pedophiles go free than to turn over information related to their methods of gathering evidence against such suspects. In some cases, the FBI has reportedly run porn sites in order to gather information on child porn seekers. And in other instances, the FBI has infected suspects' computers with malware, all in an effort to gather the evidence necessary for a conviction. Labeled 'The Playpen,' the FBI's kiddie porn sting operation on Friday saw the latest suspect to walk free." (01/07/17)

