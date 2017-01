Source: Free Talk Live

"Airline Security :: Airport Shooter Hearing Voices of Government? :: Voice to Skull :: Navy Vet Claims Whole Ship Experimented On :: Medusa Sound Transmission :: Respecting Military :: Foreign Entanglements :: Jury Nullification :: Jury Outreach Success in NH :: Hate Crimes." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/07/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-07