US Federal Trade Commission gang sues D-Link over alleged security flaws

Source: CNet News

"The Federal Trade Commission is taking D-Link to court, accusing the company of poor security practices for its routers, web cameras, baby monitors and other products. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco's district court, argues that D-Link failed to meet security standards from 2007, leaving widespread vulnerabilities open to hackers. The commission alleges that D-Link coded easy to crack login credentials into its camera software, enabling hackers to easily spy on the company's customers." [editor's note: Keep in mind that the FTC doesn't represent D-Link's customers, it represents its own interests – TLK] (01/06/17)

