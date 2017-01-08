Mexico: Gunman at large after wounding US consular official

Source: Los Angeles Times

"Mexican authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a U.S. consular official in the western city of Guadalajara. Surveillance video of Friday's attack shows the man trailing the American official into a city parking lot, then firing at him after he got into his vehicle. The official, who has not been publicly identified, was shot in the chest and is in stable condition, according to a statement from the Mexican attorney general's office. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City." (01/07/16)

