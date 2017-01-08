US federal regime moves to seize greater control over local election infrastructure

Source: Newsweek

"The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday designated U.S. election infrastructure as critical, widening the options the government has to protect [sic] voting machines from cyber attacks. The decision, announced in a statement by DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, followed a 2016 presidential campaign marred by [propaganda asserting] that hackers could disrupt the election." [editor's note: In other words, election systems will be made more vulnerable by an imposed one-size-fits-all system operated by a secretive state bureaucracy. This isn't a way to "protect" election infrastructure FROM cyber attacks. It IS a cyber attack on election infrastructure – TLK] (01/07/17)

