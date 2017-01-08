How they will "fix" the Fort Lauderdale "problem"

Source: [email protected]

by Thomas L Knapp

"There's an obvious way to make these kinds of attacks less likely to happen, less likely to succeed, and less deadly when they do succeed. That way is to lift all legal restrictions on the carry of firearms so that criminals know they won't be automatically provided with rooms full of disarmed victims. It's likely that the various airlines would themselves impose varying restrictions, ranging from 'no guns on OUR planes' to 'guns on our planes only in the hands of people with special permission slips of some kind' to 'frangible ammunition only' (to address concerns of explosive cabin decompression in the event of an on-board firefight), but the overall effect would be to make it harder for murderers to murder. The likelihood that that obvious solution will be implemented is effectively zero." (01/08/17)

