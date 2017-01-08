Source: Heartland Institute

by Seton Motley

"The Myth of Elon Musk is that of daring entrepreneur. An avant garde, cutting edge businessman who sees a little bit further around the curve of the Earth — to get a glimpse of the Next Big Thing before the rest of us are able see it. The Reality of Elon Musk is that of enormous government money welfare hog. Perhaps the single largest crony capitalist of all to dig in to Washington, D.C.'s $4-trillion-per-year trough (not to mention his multiple-state-level favoritisms). By far his greatest success — is his copious extraction of government money and favors. Government has thus far cut checks to Musk to the tune of $5 billion. This isn't Musk original thinking — it is decades-old, tried-and-true welfarism. Musk shouldn't be lauded and applauded — he should be ridiculed and dismissed." (01/07/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/01/the-elon-musk-myth-looks-to-contaminate-texas/