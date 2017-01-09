Gracian's aphorism #207: Be moderate.

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

by Wendy McElroy

"The title of this aphorism is variously translated as 'Exercise Restraint' and 'Use Self-Control.' And for the following sentence 'A moment of wrath or of pleasure carries you on farther than many hours of calm, and often a short diversion may put a whole life to shame.' One is carried away more by an instant of fury than by many hours of indifference. I prefer the rendering 'One hacks up in a moment more than he can repair in the rest of his life.' This advice may seem obvious but modern psychology tells people that 'acting on their emotions' is the path to health. I don't believe it is — or, at least, the advice is woefully incomplete; instead, I am a fan of the classical virtues such as restraint, moderation, and discipline." (01/07/17)

