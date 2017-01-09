Milton Friedman: The compromise candidate

Source: EconLog

by Emily Skarbek

"As the economics job market in underway and the AEA meetings in Chicago wrap up today, it is perhaps apropos to recount how one of the leading figures of economics in the 20th century was hired. Milton Friedman is one of the few names synonymous with Chicago Economics. For many it would be easy to assume that he was a straightforward appointment when hired at University of Chicago in 1946. As it turns out, he was not. Friedman was the compromise candidate." (01/08/17)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/01/milton_friedman_18.html