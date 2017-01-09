Purge the CIA

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified at a hearing on 'Russian interference' in the election that there's a difference between 'skepticism' of the intelligence community's assessment and 'disparagement' of said community. While stopping short of asking for a 'safe space,' this admitted liar used the opportunity to cry on the shoulders of Donald Trump's assembled enemies: 'We're not perfect,' he burbled, but hey everybody makes mistakes. Clapper's remarks were clearly aimed at Trump, who has tweeted his contempt for the effort by the CIA and allied agencies to conjure up a Russian conspiracy to put him in the White House." (01/06/17)

