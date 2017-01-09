You have two Chows

Source: Libertarian Alliance

by Neil Lock

"You have two Wows. You've composed two songs. You think they're the best things since sliced bacon. You spent decades educating yourself to become a songwriter, and weeks creating these two songs. You release one, and it starts to sell well. Then someone takes a copy of what you sold them, and starts to sell your song, taking away most of your potential new customers. Have you lost any of your property? Some say no. You still have the original recording, after all. But you've lost the ability to sell your song, and so its utility to you. Through someone else's willed action, you've lost access to the market for one of your Wows. Is that OK? Some wowsers who call themselves libertarians say there's no such thing as intellectual property. I disagree. Indeed, to me the case for rights in intellectual property seems, perhaps, even a little stronger than for rights in physical property." (01/07/17)

