Ditch the CIA, the Pentagon, and the NSA

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"The fight between Donald Trump and the CIA over the supposed Russian hacking scandal has at least two positive benefits: One, it helps to remind us what the conversion of the federal government to a national-security state has done to us here at home. Two, it enables us to ask an important fundamental question: Given that the Cold War ended decades ago, why don't we just ditch the entire national security establishment and restore a constitutional republic to our land?" (01/06/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/06/ditch-cia-pentagon-nsa/