Committing to commercial space launch

Source: Niskanen Center

by Joshua Hampson

"With the dawn of a new year, SpaceX is resolving to restart its commercial space launches. After a pause of four months to investigate the explosion of one of its rockets, the commercial launch company announced plans to resume launches on January 8. Last September's accident sparked concerns about the safety of using commercial launch companies. With a new administration coming into office this month, and its signaled interest in space policy, it is important to highlight how essential a robust commercial space launch industry is to American interests." (01/06/17)

https://niskanencenter.org/blog/committing-commercial-space-launch/