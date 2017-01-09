NPR Marketplace blows a chance to teach sound economics

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Sheldon Richman

"This week, thanks to the Independent Institute (which lists me as a research fellow), I was interviewed by NPR's Marketplace (American Public Media) for a piece on Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on goods that come from China. (It's the first story for the January 3 show here at 2:44.) The interviewer wanted to look back at the effects of the Reagan administration’s protectionist policies against Japan. (In 1988 I wrote a paper for the Cato Institute on Reagan's appalling protectionism.) I've done many media interviews, but this one really drove home the media's lack of interest in informing their listeners and viewers on important economic topics. Of course, the producers of the show would themselves have to understand economics in order separate what's important from what's unimportant. This may be a case of the blind leading the blind." (01/06/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/tgif/tgif-npr-blows-chance-teach-sound-economics/