In praise of political apathy

Source: Everything Voluntary

by Marco den Ouden

"My children are both non-voters. They have little to no interest in politics. To them it is a big waste of time. They have more important things to do — like develop careers, enjoy the company of friends, have a good time and just live their lives. Some, on both the left and the right, would condemn them as apathetic. The leftists have decried political apathy for years. They cry in their beer whenever there is a low voter turnout, which is fairly often. Why can't people care more? Why can't they get involved in public affairs? They feel miffed that not everyone sees politics as important. And some want to institute mandatory voting. Vote, by God, or we'll steal your money (fine you). If you resist that, we'll throw you in a cage. They don't care who you vote for. They just want you to acknowledge that politics is important. Well, it isn't." (01/07/17)

http://everything-voluntary.com/praise-political-apathy