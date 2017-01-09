Nat Hentoff, 1925-2017

Source: Reason

by Jesse Walker

"Nat Hentoff, the prolific critic, journalist, and civil libertarian, passed away yesterday at age 91. His son Nick reports that he 'died surrounded by family listening to Billie Holiday,' which I suspect is exactly how he would have wanted to go. Hentoff wrote many things, from young adult novels to the sleeve notes of an early Bob Dylan album. But he was most famous for two great passions: his defenses of the Bill of Rights, especially Amendment One, and his enthusiastic writing about music, especially jazz. When people talk about old-school liberals who'd defend to the death your right to say anything you want, chances are good that Hentoff is the fellow they've got in mind." (01/08/17)

