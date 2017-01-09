Life and death in today's Chicago

Source: The Libertarian Enterprise

by L Neil Smith

"Crime of the sort that Chicago suffers, exactly like street-level terrorism, is a diffuse problem. Unlike the organized crime of the Al Capone days, it doesn’t have a head that you can cut off, a structure that you can disrupt. Respecting everybody's fundamental right to self-defense — to obtain and carry the means of self-defense — is the diffuse solution. The cops can't be everywhere, but the people of a great city already are. … Victim disarmament (gun control) is the pathological product of a class of disturbed individuals (and their cowardly, gullible, and stupid supporters) who do not trust the very people who put them in office, and would much rather allow massive crime to reign, than give up the sick psycho-sexual pleasure of wielding power over them." (01/08/17)

http://ncc-1776.org/tle2017/tle905-20170108-02.html