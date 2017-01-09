The shallow state

Source: Unqualified Offerings

by Thoreau

"Phil Ebersole has blogged a clip of Chuck Schumer warning Trump to not mess with the CIA. While I have no doubt that the CIA is a scary and occasionally competent organization, I'm no longer convinced that the 'Deep State' means much in the US. Or, at least, I'm not convinced that it's on the side of Democratic technocrats the way that they thought it was. For all I know, Hillary Clinton may have turned off key elements of the Deep State on a purely personal level, but surely they are Deep enough to understand that their interests are less about an individual's personality and more about broad policy sympathies. If we had a Deep State with interests broadly aligned with … everything that the US establishment has been doing for the last few decades, they would surely understand that Clinton would be better for them than Trump, and they surely would have acted on her behalf. (Isn't the essence of a Deep State that it can get what it wants?)" (01/06/17)

