Sheriffs as slavemasters: Will inmate labor be used to build Trump's wall?

Source: Pro Libertate

by William Norman Grigg

"The tyrannical measures that had provoked the American rebellion, wrote Burke, threatened liberty throughout Britain's dominions. Once imposed in a time of crisis, he explained, they 'may be advanced further and further at pleasure, on the same argument of mere expediency.' Thomas Hodgson is a sheriff of Bristol — in this case, Bristol County, Massachusetts — and a very different kind of 'public servant' from those to whom Burke sent his message. Indeed, he seems to embody the preference for authoritarian expediency that Burke condemned, as demonstrated by his suggestion that the federal government should conscript prison labor to build Donald Trump's proposed border wall." (01/06/17)

http://freedominourtime.blogspot.com/2017/01/sheriffs-as-slavemasters-will-inmate.html