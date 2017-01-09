Source: Strike The Root

by Alex R Knight III

"Take a moment and ponder what would happen if cops were actually held accountable to the letter of the written codes and statutes (let's us, at least, not dignify them by calling them 'laws,' but rather, leave that designation where it belongs — to science) as they exist. I think it's fairly clear to see that if such were the case, many more of them would be fired, sued, fined, and jailed than currently are. And that would invariably mean fewer cops — both in the initial purge, and in terms of future hiring. Let's not forget that, as in virtually all things governmental, it's the most sociopathic and psychopathic elements of society who are predominantly attracted towards such taxpayer-financed positions of hard-to-ever-challenge power. Making such venal individuals open to full liability greatly reduces the appeal of such occupations to them." (01/06/17)

http://www.strike-the-root.com/why-it-makes-sense-that-police-are-outlaws