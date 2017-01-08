Despite being illegal in most of the US, legal pot sales booming more than Dot-Com era

Source: The Free Thought Project

"Legal cannabis sales have exploded in North America, experiencing unprecedented 30 percent growth in 2016, totaling a massive $6.7 billion — a greater and faster economic boom than even the oft-heralded dot-com era. Even more positive — particularly for cannabis purveyors and eager consumers — Forbes reports, assuming compound annual growth of 25 percent, sales are projected to top $20.2 billion in just the next four years." (01/08/17)

