Libertarians support individual rights not states' rights

"Some people are claiming that Libertarians should embrace States' Rights because it helps ensure a localized check on federal tyranny, and anyone opposed to this is a 'libertarian centralizer' — whatever that means. However the people making this claim often forget that States' Rights can also be used as a form of localized tyranny, and they will oppose federal efforts to protect individual rights as a violation of States' Rights. Frankly, they are making a constitutional argument instead of a philosophical libertarian argument. To understand whether or not States' Rights is supported by the Libertarian Party, one needs only look at the Party Platform." [various formats] (01/08/17)

