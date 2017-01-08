A libertarian solution to climate change

Source: Students For Liberty

by Jesse Velay-Vitow

"Many consider climate change an issue that libertarians cannot address without violating the non-aggression principle. Since it's always more advantageous in the short term for a country to be using fossil fuel resources, every country will do so unless some coalition forces everyone not to. It's the old tragedy of the commons example writ large. The tragedy of the commons is the observation that with commonly owned resources, some percentage of people will take actions that benefit them in the short term, but leave few or no resources for anyone else. Common examples are unsustainable fishing practices or dumping of toxic waste. The situation is not as hopeless as it first seems, though. There are ways to save the environment that do not stray from deeply held libertarian principles." (01/07/17)

