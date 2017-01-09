Source: A Geek With Guns

by Christopher Burg

"How far would you go to make a buck? Would you be willing to put lives at risk for personal gain? Fortunately, most people aren't in a position where they have to ask themselves these questions. But politicians are. Let's consider the ride sharing industry. Uber and Lyft allow people with cars to make a little extra cash by providing taxi services. Having this option available has been a boon for passengers as they are no longer restricted to the taxi cartels. However, the taxi cartels have been petitioning their protectors, municipal governments, to stifle their ride sharing competitors. Several major cities have responded by passing regulations that are too burdensome for Uber and Lyft. In addition to increasing the costs for passengers, kicking Uber and Lyft out of cities has had another side effect. Incidents of drunk driving have increased …" (01/06/17)

https://blog.christopherburg.com/2017/01/06/what-do-you-do-for-money-honey/