Did the Libertarian Party blow it in 2016?

by Brian Doherty and Matt Welch

"Objectively speaking, 2016 was the Libertarian Party's best year ever. It was also a savage disappointment. On the positive side, the presidential ticket of two former Republican governors, Gary Johnson of New Mexico and William Weld of Massachusetts, received more than 4.46 million votes, amounting (as of press time) to 3.28 percent of the national haul, smashing the party's previous highs of 1.28 million and 1.06 percent, respectively. … Still, measured against expectations — let alone the basic standard that successful political parties must win elections — the Libertarian Party had its most disappointing year ever." (for publication 02/17)

