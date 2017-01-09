Iraq: Regime forces reach Tigris in Mosul as suicide bombs hit Baghdad

Source: Reuters

"Iraqi special forces battling Islamic State reached the eastern bank of the Tigris river in Mosul on Sunday for the first time in a three-month, U.S-backed offensive to capture the city from the militants, who still control its entire western half. The group also claimed attacks at two Baghdad markets in which 20 people were killed, the latest in a spate of bombings, tactics to which Islamic State is resorting as it comes under pressure in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq." (01/08/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-iraq-mosul-idUSKBN14S0LP