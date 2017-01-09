A messy march of folly to Brexit, and beyond

Source: Reuters

by Anthony Lester

"Barbara Tuchman published her masterpiece, <em>The March of Folly</em>, in 1984. It explored what the American writer and historian called 'one of the most compelling paradoxes of history: the pursuit by governments of policies contrary to their own interests.' Today she might have explored the march of folly by 'the people' as well as governments in pursuing those harmful policies. … In the United Kingdom, a foolishly devised referendum on whether to remain in the European Union has split the nation and its political parties. It has split south from north, haves and have-nots, and has encouraged Celtic separatism in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Under Prime Minister Theresa May a weak and divided government is pursuing policies contrary to the interests of its citizens. British influence in Europe has drained away. The UK is disunited, its economy is shrinking, and investment is moving abroad." (01/06/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-lester-folly-commentary-idUSKBN14P1YU