Republicans want revenge for Obamacare and it’s making them do stupid things

Source: The New Republic

by Brian Beutler

"For seven years now, the mantra 'repeal Obamacare' has been both a spasm of revanchist rage and a cynical ploy to keep a segment of the electorate motivated to vote for Republicans. It was also frequently deployed in the belief that the GOP would not be unexpectedly thrust into a position where their voters could expect them to make good on the promise. But Donald Trump’s Republican Congress convened only three days ago, and members are already finding that eliminating Obamacare will be far messier, politically, than devising and implementing it was for Democrats." (01/06/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/139680/republicans-want-revenge-obamacare-its-making-stupid-things