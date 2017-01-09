Source: In These Times

by Kate Aronoff

"The Purge movies revolve around a relatively simple premise: A shady regime—comprised almost entirely of wealthy white men—has come to power in a not-too-distant United States. Their hallmark policy is the titular purge, said to foster low crime rates and widespread prosperity via an annual night of cathartic bloodletting. At least that’s their side of the story. The way the purge actually works is that the wealthy (those who can afford to hire private militias) hunt down the poor for sport. Those in dire poverty, often communities of color, are most vulnerable. The middle classes, which can afford weapons, help pick off the poor or shutter up their apartments, praying that hired guns don’t come knocking down the door. The winners are the regime, and the ranks of the ultra-wealthy from which it emerged. The losers? Everyone else." [editor's note: Funny how this scenario has been alleged for decades, on a private island, only with both Ds and Rs allegedly shooting people, not just raping children – SAT] (01/06/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19781/the-gop-is-trying-to-kill-you