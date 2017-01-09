Question: What's a good question?

Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

"What should reporters ask President-elect Donald Trump at his first post-election press conference scheduled for Jan. 11? The answer isn't as simple as it may seem. Trump has not held a formal news conference for six months. He postponed until January the news conference promised for December. He refers to the press on Twitter as 'the dishonest media.' Trump seems to enjoy sparring with the media more than responding to the media. Richard Grenell, who served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration, believes the press shoulders its own special burden — having to 'get their credibility back.' He sees the 2016 vote as a repudiation of 'the D.C. media circuit,' which generally opposed Trump." (01/08/17)

