Source: Our Future

by Jeff Bryant

"In 'an unprecedented break' from tradition, Democrats in the US Senate are expected to challenge as many as eight of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, including Betsy DeVos for US Secretary of Education, according to a report by the Washington Post. The opposition to DeVos, Politico reports, comes from 'more than a dozen Democratic senators from all wings of the party' who 'will portray DeVos’ views as being outside the education mainstream.' The non-mainstream 'views' Politico cites include her 'bankrolling efforts to create state voucher programs' and to expand a 'loosely-regulated charter school sector' in Michigan, her home state. The Senators are 'also intent on drawing attention to her lack of experience in a traditional public school setting. DeVos has never worked as a public school teacher or superintendent, nor has she sent her own kids to public schools.' … It’s true that the opposition to DeVos is a radical departure from what’s happened in the past." (01/06/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170106/democrats-who-oppose-betsy-devos-have-nothing-to-lose