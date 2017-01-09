Source: Raw Story

"Transparency group WikiLeaks said late Saturday it would hold a press conference Monday morning in response to the U.S. intelligence report published last week which said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacks related to the U.S. 2016 election race in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump win. The declassified assessment by the NSA, CIA and FBI published Friday said Russian hackers relayed the information to WikiLeaks which then published the emails." (01/08/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/01/wikileaks-to-respond-to-cia-report-on-monday