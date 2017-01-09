Cruz meets with Taiwanese president, blasts China

Source: Fox News

"Texas Sen. Ted Cruz scolded China for trying to quash his meeting with the Taiwanese president on Sunday, the second time in just over a month a prominent Republican has publicly poked the People’s Republic over a communication with the contested island nation. Cruz and Texas’ Republican Gov. Greg Abbott were among the officials who met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as she stopped in Houston during a trip to the Americas. 'The People’s Republic of China needs to understand that in America we make decisions about meeting with visitors for ourselves,' Cruz said in a statement obtained by the Texas Tribune. 'This is not about the PRC. This is about the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, an ally we are legally bound to defend. The Chinese do not give us veto power over those with whom they meet. We will continue to meet with anyone, including the Taiwanese, as we see fit.'" (01/08/17)

