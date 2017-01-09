Trump tweets his anger that Kellyanne Conway interview cut short

Source: USA Today

"President-elect Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter on Sunday against NBC's Meet the Press, saying the show edited out nine minutes of a 10-minute interview that host Chuck Todd did with Kellyanne Conway, Trump's top counselor. 'Kellyanne Conway went to @MeetThePress this morning for an interview with @chucktodd. Dishonest media cut out 9 of her 10 minutes. Terrible!,' Trump tweeted. Meet the Press tweeted out a link to the full interview with Conway, which Trump then re-tweeted." (01/08/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/01/08/trump-tweets-his-anger-kellyanne-conway-interview-cut-short/96315016