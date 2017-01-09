Psychologist: Smoking cannabis is healthier than obesity

Source: Smell the Truth

"An addiction to either food or drugs can both lead to poor health, but according to notable psychologist Gary L. Wenk, people are better off smoking weed than smoking ham. Wenk, a distinguished psychology professor at the Ohio State University and Medical Center, recently penned an article for Psychology Today explaining why obesity is worse for both the body and brain than frequently using marijuana. 'An overwhelming body of evidence across a wide spectrum of medical disciplines strongly argues that obesity accelerates the aging process, impairs overall cognitive function and, ultimately, is responsible for numerous processes that kill you,' says Wenk. Smoking marijuana doesn’t lead to such dire consequences, Wenk explains. It might even provide benefits to your health instead." (01/05/17)

