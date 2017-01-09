Report: US dropped more than 26,000 bombs in 2016

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"The U.S. dropped 26,171 bombs in 2016, according to new figures from the Council on Foreign Relations. That number marks a 13 percent increase from the number of bombs dropped in 2015. As the Graphiq data visualization shows, U.S. airstrikes were conducted in seven countries throughout the year, although the majority of these (nearly 93 percent) occurred in Syria and Iraq. The number of U.S. bombed dropped in Afghanistan also increased in 2016 to a total of 1,337. However, U.S. bombing totals decreased in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan in the last two years. The rise in U.S. bombing abroad coincides with increased violence by the Islamic State, which remains the primary target of U.S. airstrikes in the Middle East and Africa. The U.S. engaged in military campaigns against several Islamic State strongholds in 2016, including the Iraqi city of Mosul and the city of Raqqa in Syria. ISIS attacks also escalated, with massacres occurring on a larger global scale." (01/06/17)

