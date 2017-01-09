Theresa May: UK cannot keep "bits" of EU membership

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"The UK cannot expect to hold on to 'bits' of its membership after leaving the EU, Theresa May has said. The prime minister's comment came after she was asked whether she would 'prioritise' controlling immigration over staying in the single market. She told Sky News her approach was not 'muddled,' following criticism by the UK's former EU ambassador. Mrs May, whose critics have demanded more detail of her aims, promised to provide this in 'the coming weeks.' But Labour urged the prime minister to give "more clarity" ahead of the 'most important negotiations for a generation.' Brexit talks with the EU are expected to begin as early as April." (01/08/17)

